A taste of Greece to support a Watertown church

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday, Watertown got a taste of Greece.

St. Vasilios Greek Church in Watertown held its bi-annual pastry sale.

All of the classic Greek desserts were available- baklava, koulourakia, kourabiedes, and Easter Bread.

A handful of volunteers are in charge of making all of them, and they say it takes months to get them ready.

The money raised will help the church with general funds.

