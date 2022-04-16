Advertisement

Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours return for the 2022 season

A sign of the season - Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours have started up again.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A sign of the season - Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours have started up again.

One-hour tours started Saturday with 3 trips down Millionaire’s Row - a non-stop tour of islands owned by America’s wealthiest families back in the early 1900′s.

It’s a chance to get the boats up and running, and to Operations Manager Nate Sourwine, it’s a sign summer tourism is on the horizon.

“It’s good, I love it. I’m not a fan of wintertime, so the full speed of running in the summertime, it’s a lot busier, it’s a lot more active. We like to see people back in town and things happening in Alex Bay,” said Sourwine.

And when asked about the turnout on their first day open this season:

“Actually, it’s pretty good considering the weather wasn’t exactly as warm as we would like, but we’ve had a pretty decent turnout for the tours we’ve run today,” said Sourwine.

A turnout so nice, their last tour of the day at 2 PM was delayed several minutes as many were trying to hop aboard last minute.

One hour tours continue to be available every weekend.

Sourwine says Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours will begin their longer tours and stops to Boldt and Singer Castles beginning Mother’s Day weekend.

