Easter service in person again at Alexandria Bay Baptist Church

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - For many, Easter Sunday is a day of gathering with family and loved ones.

A couple dozen Christians gathered at Alexandria Bay Baptist Church to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Because of the resurrection. Our Lord rose. And he’s alive. And we’re going to meet him some day,” said Marilyn Cannestra.

Churchgoers at Alexandria Bay Baptist Church say that this year’s service was special. They were able to celebrate the Resurrection with other members in person. Something they haven’t been able to do for Easter since 2019.

“You don’t get to feel this passion. When you’re there next to someone to see how much they light up to be with you, or how much you make difference in their lives,” said Pat Hillanbrand.

Pat and his wife Amy Hillanbrand have been going to the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church for three years. Amy says it’s vital for Christians to come together and rejoice in their faith.

“And through his love and care we can spread that to each other. And when you’re together it’s the best way to share that.”

“Some churches when you say ‘Amen’, they’re gone. But here they love each other, and they talk and have fellowship. It’s so precious. I love it,” said Pator Bob Bausum.

Bausum says his congregation celebrates twice on Easter Sunday, the first service during sunrise.

“Resurrection Sunday is so special because it’s the center of our belief,” said Bausum.

The Easter celebration never stopped during the pandemic, but this year, the fellowship resumed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.