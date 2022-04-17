Easter Snow, but a warm up later this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of our overnight will be dry before some snow showers move in early Sunday morning.

Snow showers Sunday morning will generally be light and lead to little to no accumulation. By noon most of our snow showers will have moved out and things will start to dry out for many by the evening hours. By sunset Sunday most will likely see mostly sunny to sunny skies.

Monday we will start out with a lot of sunshine and clear skies. However, clouds will start to build in later in the day before more rain and yes snow showers move in overnight into Tuesday.

Snow showers Monday into Tuesday and throughout the day Tuesday will lead to accumulation mainly for higher elevations. It is to early to talk about amounts, but a few inches is likely.

Wednesday rain and snow showers will be coming to an end early in the day.

The rest of the week we will see temperatures rebound to the 50′s and maybe even the 60′s by next weekend.

