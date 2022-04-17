Advertisement

New Life Church packed as people celebrate Easter Sunday

It’s no surprise that many people spent Easter Sunday morning celebrating at church.
It's no surprise that many people spent Easter Sunday morning celebrating at church.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no surprise that many people spent Easter Sunday morning celebrating at church.

Dozens gathered at New Life Church in Watertown to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

New Life Church hosted three services Sunday morning, typically they just have two.

Senior Pastor Kirk Gilchrist says Easter Sunday is one of the busiest, yet happiest gatherings of the year.

“It’s just a great day of celebration, everybody comes in and we talk about the fact that Jesus died for us. But also that there was a resurrection, that we saw the power of God that’s available for other lives. So people connect with that,” said Gilchrist.

