A nice day Monday turns to snow overnight Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will be clearing out overnight which will lead to a nice start to Monday.

Monday will be mostly sunny as clouds build in late in the day before rain and snow comes in after 7 PM.

Overnight Monday rain showers will change over to snow which will lead to accumulation. Higher elevations will likely see 6 inches or more of snow and because of this a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lewis County and Southern St. Lawrence County from Monday night until Tuesday.

Rain and snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day Tuesday and last into early Wednesday.

Wednesday be the last cool day this week with high’s in the 40′s.

Thursday will be day one of our warming trend. A warm front is set to move through Thursday which will give us the chance for a few more rain showers with highs in the 50′s.

By next weekend highs will be in the 60′s.

