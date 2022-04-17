Olney adds to City Council docket, wants department communications and chain of command defined

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a late addition, City Councilmember Cliff Olney added three resolutions to Monday’s city council agenda. The first of which looks to establish an open-door communications policy for city workers communicating with Watertown City Councilmembers.

“I’ve become aware of the fact that city employees are not supposed to talk to city council people. There not supposed to initiate a conversation with us,” said Olney.

Olney believes that is a policy which could be preventing the council from having all the information needed when they deliberate on various topics.

“I think that needs to change, because there is a lot of information that they have that might be helpful for us as we make a decision about something that we are going to vote on,” said Olney.

Olney is not the only councilmember who believes that communication with the council can be a productive thing.

“I think that the resolution may help define a little bit better about that. And I think that it certainly will, I think it allows staff to feel like they can come to us,” said Councilmember Lisa Ruggerio.

Olney put forth a second resolution for the docket on Monday, asking to define the chain of command for directives to the City Manager. The resolution enforces that all directives to city department heads should come from the City Manager, and that all his directives are derived from a majority vote from the City Council.

“If I’m going to take an action, it already requires a majority vote of the City Council. My tasks come at direction of City Council and that means a majority vote of the council,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

We spoke to Councilmember Patrick Hickey, he believes these resolutions are designed to help define the command structure for the city.

We reached out to Mayor Jeff Smith and Councilmember Sarah Compo-Pierce. Both were unavailable for comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.