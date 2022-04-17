Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - One person is dead and two more are injured following an early morning car crash in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police say a car drove off Irish Settlement Road in the Town of Canton around 8 AM Sunday morning and struck a tree.

One of the passengers, 20-year-old Tyler Bessette of Canton, died on scene.

Cody Schweinberg, 19, of Madrid was driving the car and 20-year-old Nathaniel Pennyman of Calcium was the other passenger. Both were initially taken to Canton-Potsdam hospital.

Pennyman was transferred to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Both are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

