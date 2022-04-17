Advertisement

Sportscaster Mel Busler remembers the late Glenn Gough

Growing up in Watertown, one of Mel Busler’s childhood heroes was Glenn Gough. Watching Gough...
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Growing up in Watertown, one of Mel Busler’s childhood heroes was Glenn Gough. Watching Gough on TV made Mel want to work at WWNY-TV and do sports.

Gough was held in high esteem not only by the viewers but also co-workers.

He covered everything from billiards, to bowling, to outdoor life.

It was his weekly show, North Country Sportsman, that was must see television. From that show, the station would sponsor many ice fishing derbies, most notably the Sackets Harbor Derby. Although at the time, Gough had his reservations about it.

Glenn Gough was associated with WWNY for 20 years. He later worked for WNPE-WNPI television, later WPBS public television.

He pass away at 91 on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

