WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Ruth Ann Roshia, 87, of 712 Lillian St., Watertown, NY, who passed away on January 23, 2022 will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 22nd at N. Watertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

