Esther “Ann” Allen, 88, of Watertown

Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Esther “Ann” Allen will be Friday, April 22nd from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old.

Born in Watertown September 17, 1933, Ann was a daughter to William and Evelyn (Stewart) Nicol. She was educated locally and cared for her family as a stay-at-home mother.

Ann enjoyed rides in the car, people, needlepoint, attending Faith Fellowship Church, and her cats “Blackie” & “Fluffy”.

Ann is survived by her children, John and Bonnie Allen of Watertown, Lisa and Norman Fulmer of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Curt Allen of Texas, Cliff Allen of Texas, Craig (Nicole) Allen of Georgia, Melanie (Andrew) Duff of Minnesota, Megan Fulmer of Missouri; and a great grandson, Morgan.

Ann is predeceased by a brother, Bill Nicol (2007).

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Summit Village, Samaritan Medical Center, and Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for their diligent and compassionate care of their mom.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.