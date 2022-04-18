Advertisement

Esther “Ann” Allen, 88, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Esther “Ann” Allen will be Friday, April 22nd from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old.

Born in Watertown September 17, 1933, Ann was a daughter to William and Evelyn (Stewart) Nicol. She was educated locally and cared for her family as a stay-at-home mother.

Ann enjoyed rides in the car, people, needlepoint, attending Faith Fellowship Church, and her cats “Blackie” & “Fluffy”.

Ann is survived by her children, John and Bonnie Allen of Watertown, Lisa and Norman Fulmer of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Curt Allen of Texas, Cliff Allen of Texas, Craig (Nicole) Allen of Georgia, Melanie (Andrew) Duff of Minnesota, Megan Fulmer of Missouri; and a great grandson, Morgan.

Ann is predeceased by a brother, Bill Nicol (2007).

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Summit Village, Samaritan Medical Center, and Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for their diligent and compassionate care of their mom.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Children playing at at Veterans Memorial Park in Lowville
People enjoy spring weather, ready plows as snowstorm approaches
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’
Candles
Burial Notice: Ruth Ann Roshia, 87, of Watertown

Obituaries

Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, aged 93, passed peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the...
Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, 93, of Louisville
Candles
Bernard D. Silsby, Sr., 68, of Adams
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Candles
John C. Smith, Sr., 87, of Adams Center
File photo of Brian Benjamin
Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt. Gov. has strong legal challenges for charges
Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, of Hopkin, South Carolina (formerly of Ogdensburg, New York) passed away...
Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, formerly of Ogdensburg