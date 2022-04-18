Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A former Potsdam town constable gets no jail time for secretly making video recordings of people in a bathroom.

Timothy Rivers was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to 5 years probation.

He also must pay $3,475 in fines and court fees. Orders of protection were issued for two victims.

Rivers earlier pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

He must return to county court on May 16 for a sex offender registry hearing.

At the time of his arrest in January 2021, the county sheriff’s office accused Rivers of secretly taking cell phone videos of family acquaintances in a bathroom on two different occasions.

