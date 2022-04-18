Former co-worker remembers Glenn Gough

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former co-workers are remembering broadcaster Glenn Gough, who passed away on Friday at the age of 91.

Longtime news anchor Joe Rich worked with Gough for about a decade at Channel 7.

Rich says Gough was a good friend, an excellent sports anchor, and everybody on staff respected him.

“He was someone you could always look to to be a strong, solid, newscaster, sports newscaster. And he was loved by everybody,” said Rich.

Gough was associated with WWNY for 20 years. He later worked for WNPE-WNPI television, later WPBS public television, where he moderated Whiz Quiz, a game show for local high school students.

Calling hours will be Thursday at Cummings Funeral Home in Watertown from 4 - 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be at Holy Family Church on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

The family is requesting face masks for the unvaccinated.

