Advertisement

Former co-worker remembers Glenn Gough

2019 file photo of Glenn Gough
2019 file photo of Glenn Gough(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former co-workers are remembering broadcaster Glenn Gough, who passed away on Friday at the age of 91.

Longtime news anchor Joe Rich worked with Gough for about a decade at Channel 7.

Rich says Gough was a good friend, an excellent sports anchor, and everybody on staff respected him.

“He was someone you could always look to to be a strong, solid, newscaster, sports newscaster. And he was loved by everybody,” said Rich.

Gough was associated with WWNY for 20 years. He later worked for WNPE-WNPI television, later WPBS public television, where he moderated Whiz Quiz, a game show for local high school students.

Calling hours will be Thursday at Cummings Funeral Home in Watertown from 4 - 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be at Holy Family Church on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

The family is requesting face masks for the unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Recreational Marijuana
New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers

Latest News

Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
File photo of Brian Benjamin
Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt. Gov. has strong legal challenges for charges