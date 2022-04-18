Advertisement

Gilbert E. Jones, 74, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Apr. 18, 2022
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Gilbert E. Jones, 74, a long-time resident of Sweet Flag Estates, passed away January 28, 2022 at the Claxton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, after a brief illness.

Gilbert was born August 11, 1948, in Massena, New York the son of late Elmer Jones and the late Marion (Laughing) Jones. He graduated from Massena Central High School.

Gilbert is survived by his brother, Allan, and his nieces, Gina (Vince) Jones-Thompson, and Marion (Keon) Mitchell, and their children, Sidney, Kirby, Wishe, Iakohahes, Karonhiio, Waiaroroks, and Kawennaien.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt, Cecelia Laughing, who raised both boys when they lost their mother, Marion, on August 12, 1948; and additional aunts and uncles, Peter, Thomas, Dave, Abram, and Jake Laughing, Louie Laffin, and Louise; and several cousins including, Richard (Dickie) Laughing, in a boating accident on August 2, 1992.

The calling hours for his memorial service will be from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The family is inviting all friends, family, and acquaintances to say goodbye to Gilbert.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

