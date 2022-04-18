Humane Society: Xena: Lovable Princess

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Xena has been at the Lewis County Humane Society for six weeks and has yet to have a meet-and-greet.

Shelter Manager Amber Zehr doesn’t understand that, “because she’s so wonderful.”

The husky-basset mix is well mannered and very sweet.

She’s good with kids and other dogs. She’s probably good with cats, too, but an in-home visit would be advisable.

There are 21 dogs and 25 cats at the shelter, with another 19 cats and kittens in foster homes.

You can check them all out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when the shelter’s open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.