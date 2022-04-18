Advertisement

Humane Society: Xena: Lovable Princess

Humane Society: Xena: Lovable Princess
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Xena has been at the Lewis County Humane Society for six weeks and has yet to have a meet-and-greet.

Shelter Manager Amber Zehr doesn’t understand that, “because she’s so wonderful.”

The husky-basset mix is well mannered and very sweet.

She’s good with kids and other dogs. She’s probably good with cats, too, but an in-home visit would be advisable.

There are 21 dogs and 25 cats at the shelter, with another 19 cats and kittens in foster homes.

You can check them all out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when the shelter’s open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Recreational Marijuana
New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers
It’s no surprise that many people spent Easter Sunday morning celebrating at church.
New Life Church packed as people celebrate Easter Sunday
Saturday, Watertown got a taste of Greece.
A taste of Greece to support a Watertown church

Latest News

Watertown Lions host Cardboard Boat race fundraiser
Watertown Lions host Cardboard Boat Race fundraiser
Wake Up Weather
When Mother Nature can’t make up her mind
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather