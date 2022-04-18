Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, formerly of Ogdensburg

Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, of Hopkin, South Carolina (formerly of Ogdensburg, New York) passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as a result of a tragic car accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKIN, South Carolina (WWNY) - Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, of Hopkin, South Carolina (formerly of Ogdensburg, New York) passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as a result of a tragic car accident. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held from 1:00PM until the time of funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Lanie was born on December 9, 1993, to Jeffrey W. Brenno and Robin L. Massia. She attended Madill Elementary School before moving to Venice, Florida. She returned to Ogdensburg and attended Ogdensburg Free Academy, where she enjoyed being a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad and Marching Band. Recently Lanie found and pursued her passion for helping people. She received her National Registry EMT-B at the Richland Academy. She was employed with Richland County Medical Emergency Service in South Carolina.

Lanie is survived by her two children, Zayne Michael James Folsom and Kambri Diane Marie Folsom, and her ex-husband Kristopher Folsom, Morristown, NY. She is also survived by her significant other, Kakia Ashley; her fur babies Molson and Kiya with whom she resided in Hopkin, South Carolina. Also surviving are her mother, Robin Massia of Venice, FL; 3 sisters, Carissa Massia and her partner, David Bleau of Waddington, NY, Frankki Massia and her partner William Oshier of Plattsburgh, NY, and Tanesha Brenno of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Her ex-mother in-law, Crystal Amo; grandmothers, Diane Massia and Elaine Brenno, and her “adopted” father Robert (Geeker) Rich, all of Ogdensburg. Lanie leaves special nieces and nephews, Camden Massia-Girard, Caius and Daveigha Bleau; Aiden Massia, Addison Martin and Geoffrey Oshier; Braxton Kendall and Trenton Rapin; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lanie was predeceased by a niece Aubrey Lyn Hoover; her father, Jeffrey Brenno; her 2 brothers, Geoffrey and Nicholas Brenno; grandfathers, William Brenno and James Massia. We would also like to mention 2 special gentlemen that stayed with Lanie and called 911 at her accident, Gregory Pye and David Toomer.

Lanie will always be remembered for her beautiful and kind heart, her infectious personality, her beautiful brown eyes, and her distinct laugh that will forever be in our minds. For all she experienced in life, her strength knew no bounds. To know her is to love her.

