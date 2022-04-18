Advertisement

Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt. Gov. has strong legal challenges for charges

File photo of Brian Benjamin
File photo of Brian Benjamin(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says the Democrat has “very lively legal issues” from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him last week.

Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he expects to challenge charges including bribery, fraud and conspiracy that were brought against Benjamin last week.

Benjamin, who is free on $250,000 bail, pleaded not guilty and resigned the same day he was arrested.

Berke says the U.S. Supreme Court has said prosecutions based solely on political contributions and no personal benefits are tougher legal challenges for prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Recreational Marijuana
New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers

Latest News

Children playing at at Veterans Memorial Park in Lowville
People enjoy spring weather, ready plows as snowstorm approaches
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills