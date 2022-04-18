Lewis County Hospice receives $150K

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A check for $150,000 was presented to Lewis County Hospice Monday at Lewis County Health System in Lowville.

The money comes from the Friends of Lewis County Hospice, which raises funds throughout the year.

Health System CEO Jerry Cayer says the friends organization has helped raise nearly $500,000 for hospice in the last four years.

“It’s a program that does not cover its costs, and so when the friends are engaging in their fundraising activities, it helps to ensure that we will be here for the long haul,” he said.

One of Friends for Lewis County Hospice’s biggest fundraising events is the Epicurean Delight coming up on May 1.

The deadline to buy tickets is Thursday.

