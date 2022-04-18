Advertisement

Lewis County Hospice receives $150K

A check for $150,000 was presented to Lewis County Hospice Monday.
A check for $150,000 was presented to Lewis County Hospice Monday.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A check for $150,000 was presented to Lewis County Hospice Monday at Lewis County Health System in Lowville.

The money comes from the Friends of Lewis County Hospice, which raises funds throughout the year.

Health System CEO Jerry Cayer says the friends organization has helped raise nearly $500,000 for hospice in the last four years.

“It’s a program that does not cover its costs, and so when the friends are engaging in their fundraising activities, it helps to ensure that we will be here for the long haul,” he said.

One of Friends for Lewis County Hospice’s biggest fundraising events is the Epicurean Delight coming up on May 1.

The deadline to buy tickets is Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Recreational Marijuana
New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Missionaries from Christian Fellowship Center Potsdam helped Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest,...
Potsdam-area missionaries return home after helping Ukrainian refugees
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate