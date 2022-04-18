Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, 93, of Louisville

Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, aged 93, passed peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, aged 93, passed peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Massena and Louisville before moving first to an assisted living facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. and then to a facility in Lyman, South Carolina.

Mona was born to the late Claude E. and Gladys E. (Howard) Wood on March 27, 1929, in Flint, Michigan. She was the oldest of three children, her two brothers preceded her in death.

Mona married Carl L. MacDonald on October 18, 1952, in Flint, and they went on to have two children, Wayne and Todd. Carl passed away in March 1996. Besides being a homemaker, Mona also held a variety of jobs, both in Flint and Massena, and was employed for twenty years as a cook/baker at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena before retiring in 1999.

Mona was a kind and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, and a loyal friend. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, laughing and loving, and she always had a smile to share. She also enjoyed gardening, travelling, and she had a passion for her daily crossword puzzle.

Mona leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Wayne (Suzanne) of Durham, North Carolina and Todd (Gayle) of Wellford, South Carolina, her seven grandchildren; Ian, Mandy, Kelly, Chelcey, Kate, Kasey and Kyle, and her nine great grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the Louisville Community Cemetery on May 12 at 2:30 PM with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, etc., the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/.

