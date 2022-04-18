People enjoy spring weather, ready plows as snowstorm approaches

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - While north country residents scrambled to enjoy springtime sun on Monday, plow drivers scrambled to get ready for a springtime snowstorm.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky in Lowville as folks took their dogs for a stroll. Leaves on the trees along North State Street are just beginning to bud.

And kids played at Veterans Memorial Park, without a care in the world. Soaking up the sun because they know what’s coming - snow.

“Yeah, earlier it didn’t look like it was going to snow at all. It was sunny out,” said Avalyn & Lyla Jantzi.

“It really doesn’t shock me. I mean, it’s upstate New York. It’s what it does,” said Rebecca Munoz.

As Munoz and the kids enjoyed time outside, Lewis County Highway Department Superintendent Tim Hunt and his drivers geared up inside.

“Everybody in Lewis County is getting ready tonight to be prepared. Probably won’t see any trucks going out until 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning,” said Hunt.

He says the plows were taken off the trucks a few weeks ago to prepare for the spring and summer months. But with snow in the forecast, about 4 to 5 tons worth of equipment per truck had to be put back on.

“We had two that were ready to go in an emergency, but the other ones we had started to take apart. So they’ve been working today to put them back together so we can get back out there in the morning,” said Hunt.

We know April showers bring May flowers, but what about snow showers? The north country is about to find out.

“I just hope it’s not a lot. I just hope it doesn’t stay, and it’s the last one. I’m ready for spring and I’m ready for summer,” said Munoz.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.