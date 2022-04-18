Potsdam-area missionaries return home after helping Ukrainian refugees

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - After two long weeks of helping at Ukrainian refugee centers in Romania, missionaries from the Potsdam area are home. They say it’s one thing to hear about the needs of the Ukrainian people; it’s another to see them.

The war continues in Ukraine, but so does the help.

A missionary team from Christian Fellowship Center Potsdam recently returned home from their trip to Bucharest, Romania.

The team hit the ground running as soon as they landed in Romania last month. Their goal is to serve Ukrainian refugees.

“We wish we could meet all of the needs. But to just do for one person. Just meet that need in front of you,” said Pastor Daniel Paladin.

One way the pastor and his team helped was by loading vans with supplies, like water, grains, and medicine, and crossing them into a safe zone in Ukraine.

Little did they know, some of these things would make it to the war zone area.

“The next morning those people at the table, their plan was to pack up their van and drive those same supplies right into the heart of the conflict in Ukraine,” said Ben Hull, church member.

They wanted to have one-on-one conversations with Ukrainians. And they did, using Google Translate as a tool.

“We wanted to go and learn these people’s names and their situations, be able to come and say, yes, we shared a table with this person,” said Hull.

They say the trip served as a reminder of how some things like clean water can be taken for granted.

“Things we take for granted, like being able to get clean water for your dishes or your shower or just to drink. There are people who that’s the key thing they’re hoping for,” said Paladin.

While in Romania, the team also helped to build a new church. The Potsdam-area missionaries plan to continue to support the refugee centers with financial resources and hope to return soon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.