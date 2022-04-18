Roof caves in at old community center in Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - It hasn’t been used in many years, but what was once an important building in the Rutland community is now heavily damaged after a weekend wind storm.

The roof is caving in, beams are sticking out, and debris litters the ground. It’s all that’s left of an old Rutland community center after strong winds damaged it Friday night into Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that - well - Mother Nature took its course,” said James S. Williams Jr., town of Rutland historian.

He says the building was about 50 years old and was used for fireman field days and wedding receptions, but it hasn’t been used for anything in about two decades.

“Just been sitting here. I believe still there’s some old equipment in there, possibly some old organs, and some other things. It hasn’t been used,” said Williams.

The damage extends to the inside as well. Looking through the back door, you can see a massive hole in the ceiling, and debris on the ground.

What does the future hold for the run-down facility? It’s up in the air. Town officials say the property is privately owned and the town has nothing to do with it.

One of the neighbors told 7 News off-camera that he wants to see the structure come down mainly because it’s a hazard.

Despite the extensive damage, Williams wants to see it renovated.

“I hope they can find a way to fix it up and use it again. I hate to see buildings go unused,” he said.

Jefferson County property records show that the parcel of land is owned by the Rutland Community Association. The future of the building would be up to them.

