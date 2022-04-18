Advertisement

School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’

J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Middle School is warning parents about the “choking challenge” circulating on social media after a student apparently fell victim to it.

Evidence of it emerged in the recent death of Xander Worthley, a Canton Middle School student.

A letter from the school informed parents of the dangers of the challenge.

It also told them Xander’s parents want to share what happened in order to raise awareness.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau in conjunction with Xander’s parents is organizing a forum called “Xander’s Story.”

“Shane and Sondra want to be able to talk about Xander’s story and spread awareness to parents about challenges that exist online that unfortunately are taking lives of our kids,” said Alexus Backus, bureau director. “Now is the time for parents and families to really monitor their child’s screen time. That’s why we’re seeing that urgency. We must spread awareness now.”

The forum will be for parents only. It will take place at a yet-to-be-determined date at the school in early May.

The Youth Bureau also plans to make it available online.

