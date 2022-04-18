Snow’s coming; Weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow

(WWNY) - Not that it’s unusual, but we’re nearly a month into spring and wintry weather is on its way.

There’s a winter storm warning for Lewis County and parts of the Adirondacks from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Those higher elevations could see 6 to 11 inches of snow. Travel conditions could be difficult and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree limbs and power lines, causing scattered outages.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 8 p.m. tonight until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

This is where people could see 5 to 10 inches, although most likely closer to 5. Drivers could encounter snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

There’s another advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County and much of Franklin County from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

People in those areas could see from 3 to 7 inches of snow. Again, conditions could make driving hazardous.

