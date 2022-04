MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A state highway in the town of Massena will be closed for several months as crews replace a bridge over the Grasse River.

Work on the State Route 131 bridge starts Monday. It’s expected to reopen in October.

Traffic will be detoured along State Route 37, Alcoa Road, and County Route 42 (Massena Center Road).

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.