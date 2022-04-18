Watertown Lions host Cardboard Boat race fundraiser

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ahoy, there! Grab those Amazon boxes and get ready for the Watertown Lions Club Cardboard Boat Race.

The Lions’ Karen Strife says the team that navigates the timed course the fastest wins the Clipper Award. If you sink, you’re eligible for the Titanic Award.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The fundraiser will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 at the Sackets Harbor boat launch.

It’s a fundraiser, so gather pledge while you gather your supplies. The money goes for vision screening for children and to help people with eye surgery or glasses.

You can register here. You can also call 315-408-5397.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.