When Mother Nature can’t make up her mind

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly, but it will be fairly pleasant by afternoon.

We’ll see sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds.

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Things change overnight and into Tuesday. That means snow -- and we have alerts to go with it.

There’s a winter storm warning for Lewis County and parts of the Adirondacks from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 8 p.m. tonight until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

There’s another advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County and much of Franklin County from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Higher elevations could see from 5 to 10 inches, although probably closer to 5 inches for most.

Snow could change to rain in some places Tuesday as highs reach around 40.

It will be too warm for snow to stick around for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s, and Sunday will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.