Your Turn: feedback on inflation, welfare fraud case & house repair money

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prices at the grocery store, at the pump, and pretty much everywhere else have gone up due to inflation and it’s hurting people’s wallets. You shared what higher prices have meant for you:

I don’t impulse buy anymore. Like tonight, I bought all whole fruits that I cut up myself. BIG price difference!

Kristine Fulton

The size of laundry detergent went down but costs more and everything is out of this world. It’s scary.

Jen Larkin

Between wood pellets and fuel oil this year, we’ve spent over $3,000. Last year, we spent a little under $1,500.

Danielle Shimel Wallace

A Watertown woman is accused of stealing more than $58,000 in a welfare fraud scheme that lasted nearly a decade:

How does it manage to go that far?

Steve Miller II

It’s really sad because there are genuine people out there who really do need help and struggle to get it.

Kelly Dygert

How would you like up to $10,000 to repair your house? In Ogdensburg, pandemic relief money is going to homeowners for just that:

Fantastic use of the money.

R Nicholas Starr

Yet, in other communities, it’s being stolen. Would hate to live near Buffalo, knowing that Covid built the stadium for billionaires.

Jason Ablan

