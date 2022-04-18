Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on inflation, welfare fraud case & house repair money

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prices at the grocery store, at the pump, and pretty much everywhere else have gone up due to inflation and it’s hurting people’s wallets. You shared what higher prices have meant for you:

I don’t impulse buy anymore. Like tonight, I bought all whole fruits that I cut up myself. BIG price difference!

Kristine Fulton

The size of laundry detergent went down but costs more and everything is out of this world. It’s scary.

Jen Larkin

Between wood pellets and fuel oil this year, we’ve spent over $3,000. Last year, we spent a little under $1,500.

Danielle Shimel Wallace

A Watertown woman is accused of stealing more than $58,000 in a welfare fraud scheme that lasted nearly a decade:

How does it manage to go that far?

Steve Miller II

It’s really sad because there are genuine people out there who really do need help and struggle to get it.

Kelly Dygert

How would you like up to $10,000 to repair your house? In Ogdensburg, pandemic relief money is going to homeowners for just that:

Fantastic use of the money.

R Nicholas Starr

Yet, in other communities, it’s being stolen. Would hate to live near Buffalo, knowing that Covid built the stadium for billionaires.

Jason Ablan

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Recreational Marijuana
New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers
It’s no surprise that many people spent Easter Sunday morning celebrating at church.
New Life Church packed as people celebrate Easter Sunday

Latest News

2019 file photo of Glenn Gough
Former co-worker remembers Glenn Gough
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Humane Society: Xena: Lovable Princess
Humane Society: Xena: Lovable Princess
Watertown Lions host Cardboard Boat race fundraiser
Watertown Lions host Cardboard Boat Race fundraiser