Advertisement

Yvonne Verville, 79, a native of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Verville, 79, of Macy Lane and a native of Massena passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, Plattsburgh.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher Falls.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Children playing at at Veterans Memorial Park in Lowville
People enjoy spring weather, ready plows as snowstorm approaches
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’
Candles
Burial Notice: Ruth Ann Roshia, 87, of Watertown
Esther passed away Saturday, April 16th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
Esther “Ann” Allen, 88, of Watertown

Obituaries

Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, aged 93, passed peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the...
Mona Joanne (Wood) MacDonald, 93, of Louisville
Candles
Bernard D. Silsby, Sr., 68, of Adams
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Candles
John C. Smith, Sr., 87, of Adams Center
File photo of Brian Benjamin
Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt. Gov. has strong legal challenges for charges
Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, of Hopkin, South Carolina (formerly of Ogdensburg, New York) passed away...
Lanie Lyn Massia, 28, formerly of Ogdensburg