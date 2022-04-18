Yvonne Verville, 79, a native of Massena

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Verville, 79, of Macy Lane and a native of Massena passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, Plattsburgh.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher Falls.

