Academic All-Star: Isabelle Vaccaro

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabelle Vaccaro, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central Central School.

Isabelle is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, basketball, track, and student government.

She’s considering majoring in applied mathematics at Clarkson University.

Watch Isabelle’s interview above.

