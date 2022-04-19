Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Isabelle Vaccaro

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabelle Vaccaro, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central Central School.

Isabelle is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, basketball, track, and student government.

She’s considering majoring in applied mathematics at Clarkson University.

Watch Isabelle’s interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Isabelle Vaccaro
Career-Tech All-Star: Mathew Bleau
Career-Tech All-Star: Mathew Bleau
Arts All-Star: Kiara Chase
Arts All-Star: Kiara Chase
Arts All-Star: Kiara Chase