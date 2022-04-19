Academic All-Star: Isabelle Vaccaro
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabelle Vaccaro, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central Central School.
Isabelle is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, basketball, track, and student government.
She’s considering majoring in applied mathematics at Clarkson University.
