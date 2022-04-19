Advertisement

Arquiett gets no jail time in DWI crash

By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - There will be no jail time for a St. Lawrence County legislator for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that led to a drunk driving arrest.

Tony Arquiett was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation in Bombay Town Court.

His license was also suspended for six months.

Arquiett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of DWI after a December crash involving his pickup and another pickup in which a couple and their young son suffered minor injuries.

That guilty plea was in satisfaction of all charges against him, including one felony cocaine possession charge.

The pre-sentencing report from Franklin County recommended Arquiett serve 60 days in jail.

But under the plea deal, he’ll avoid jail time.

A hearing next week will determine whether Arquiett can drive under certain circumstances and his vehicle will have to be equipped with an ignition interlock device for up to a year.

