Arts All-Star: Kiara Chase

Arts All-Star: Kiara Chase
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Art is Kiara Chase’s way to express herself, “because I have a hard time doing that through words, so I turn to art whenever I do that.”

The visual artist from Ogdensburg is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam for its new arts management program, and minor in either studio art or graphic design.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

