Career-Tech All-Star: Mathew Bleau

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Mathew Bleau has been interested in metalworking from a young age.

He used to watch YouTube videos about it with his father.

The Lisbon student is this week’s Career-Tech All-Star.

He hopes to enlist in the U.S. Army after high school and use his welding skills there.

After that, he plans to join law enforcement.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.