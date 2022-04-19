Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Mathew Bleau

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Mathew Bleau has been interested in metalworking from a young age.

He used to watch YouTube videos about it with his father.

The Lisbon student is this week’s Career-Tech All-Star.

He hopes to enlist in the U.S. Army after high school and use his welding skills there.

After that, he plans to join law enforcement.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

