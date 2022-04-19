Carthage baseball hopes for a deep run this season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage baseball team is hoping for a big season.

The Comets are looking to climb over the .500 mark.

They’re currently 2-2 on the season entering this week’s action. The record is indicative of the early play.

Carthage is one of the few Frontier League teams to play over the spring break. They had two tough games against Gouverneur and Canton.

As to how far this team can go, the players and coaching staff are optimistic.

The last four years, the Comets have won in the first round, but no farther after that.

Carthage is hoping to make a deep run this season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.