CNY Playhouse Presents The Mystery of Edwin Drood

April 29-May 14
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” opens April 29th and runs through May 14th.

Tickets are 30$ and can be purchased through Ticket Tailor.

*All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test will be required at entry.*

Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer.

The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company – presents Dickens’ brooding mystery. Musical numbers include “Perfect Strangers,” “Don’t Quit While You’re Ahead,” “Off To The Races” and “Moonfall.”

Cast & Creative Team

Chairman/Mayor Sapsea – Patricia Catchouny John Jasper – CJ Roche Neville Landless – Will Masiclat Reverend Crisparkle – Benjamin Wells Bazzard – Nic MacLane Durdles – Gary Robinson Deputy – Elijah Gebers Rosa Bud – Kelsey Hall Edwin Drood – Olivia Semsel Helena Landless – Michele Lindor Princess Puffer – Kathy Egloff

Ensemble: Keli Wolf, Bella Lupia, Erin Griffin, Alexis Martin, Stephen Shepherd, John Melvin, Susan Pitonzo, Rachel Briscoe, Liz Stanistreet, Emily Harrington, Alex Gilbert

Director/Musical Director – Abel Searor Choreographer – Shannon Tompkins Stage Manager – Sara Harrington Producer – Robert G. Searle

