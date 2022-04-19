Advertisement

Crews break windshield to free driver trapped inside overturned tractor-trailer

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An overturned tractor-trailer in Lewis County shut down State Route 177 for a time Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews broke the rig’s windshield to free the driver -- the sole occupant -- from the wreck.

The highway was shut down between Route 12 and Eagle Factory Road starting around 9 a.m.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

