Crews break windshield to free driver trapped inside overturned tractor-trailer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An overturned tractor-trailer in Lewis County shut down State Route 177 for a time Tuesday morning.
Rescue crews broke the rig’s windshield to free the driver -- the sole occupant -- from the wreck.
The highway was shut down between Route 12 and Eagle Factory Road starting around 9 a.m.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
