Diane J. Montroy, 57, of Ogdensburg

Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Diane J. Montroy, age 57 of Ogdensburg passed away at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse on April 14, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Diane J. Montroy, age 57 of Ogdensburg passed away at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse on April 14, 2022. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Surviving is her daughter Shari Montroy of Potsdam; five brothers Douglas (Karyl) Montroy of Fulton, Dennis (Sue) Montroy of Ogdensburg, Wayne Blackmer of Chateaugay, Cassius (Carrie) Montroy Jr. of Ogdensburg, Michael (Tammy) Montroy of Ogdensburg; four sisters Donna Montroy of Ogdensburg, Sheila Montroy of Florida, Christina “Tina” Montroy & her companion Jim Morrow of Ogdensburg and Stephanie Montroy of Washington; special nieces Graysen & Emersen Mims; step-mother Sharon Montroy of Morley; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Diane was predeceased by a daughter Tara Moncrief and a sister Debbie Connor.

She was born on March 20, 1965 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Cassius W. Montroy Sr. & Jacqueline I. (Morley) Blackmer. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy for her education. Diane worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA) in local Nursing Homes and private duty homecare until becoming disabled. She enjoyed listening to music, her friends, doing crafts, and her two children were her world.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

