Downtown Watertown cleanup day this week

Downtown Watertown cleanup.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your work gloves. It’s time to clean up downtown Watertown.

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Perry and Joseph Wessner, who’s president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association, talked about a cleanup day for downtown.

People are asked to gather at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 -- Earth Day -- at the Masonic Temple on Washington Street.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves. Trash bags will be provided.

Advance registration is appreciated. You can do that at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

