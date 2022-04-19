Advertisement

Dr. Toby Cosgrove to receive honorary degree from Clarkson University

2020 file photo of Dr. Toby Cosgrove
2020 file photo of Dr. Toby Cosgrove(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Watertown native, heart surgeon, and former president of the Cleveland Clinic Dr. Toby Cosgrove will receive an honorary degree from Clarkson University.

Clarkson will graduate nearly 800 students at Cheel Arena next month. Bachelor’s degrees will be given out on Saturday, May 14. Master’s and doctoral degrees will be given out on the Thursday before.

Dr. Cosgrove is one of 4 receiving an honorary degree and will speak to graduating students.

Cosgrove, a Watertown High School graduate, served as president and chief executive of the Cleveland Clinic from 2004 to 2017.

He’s also a Vietnam veteran.

He was offered the position of Veterans Affairs secretary by President Obama and again by President Trump, but turned it down.

Cosgrove said he turned it down because he didn’t feel senators and congressional representatives would go along with the changes he wanted to make to the VA.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena

Latest News

Robbie and Jamie Myers, owners of Myer's Pizza in Adams
Reality TV champion, wife open pizza shop with a mission
Lake Ontario from the Chaumont area
Lake Ontario water levels expected to be average or below this summer
Mask Ruling
Mask mandates vary for north county’s public transportation
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury