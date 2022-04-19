Dr. Toby Cosgrove to receive honorary degree from Clarkson University

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Watertown native, heart surgeon, and former president of the Cleveland Clinic Dr. Toby Cosgrove will receive an honorary degree from Clarkson University.

Clarkson will graduate nearly 800 students at Cheel Arena next month. Bachelor’s degrees will be given out on Saturday, May 14. Master’s and doctoral degrees will be given out on the Thursday before.

Dr. Cosgrove is one of 4 receiving an honorary degree and will speak to graduating students.

Cosgrove, a Watertown High School graduate, served as president and chief executive of the Cleveland Clinic from 2004 to 2017.

He’s also a Vietnam veteran.

He was offered the position of Veterans Affairs secretary by President Obama and again by President Trump, but turned it down.

Cosgrove said he turned it down because he didn’t feel senators and congressional representatives would go along with the changes he wanted to make to the VA.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.