CHAMPLAIN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of the North Country and his wife whom he adored.

He was born on August 24, 1948 in Watertown, NY, son of Robert D. and Constance A. (Bearden) Sayyeau, and he graduated from Watertown High School.

Following school he entered the US Army on October 2, 1967 in Watertown, NY. He was honorably discharged on September 14, 1970 as a Sergeant and he received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, the Army Commendation medal, Sharpshooter and Marksman Badge.

Fred studied Mechanical Engineering Technology at Syracuse University and SUNY Canton. He is a former engineering and construction manager at Noble Environmental Power.

He married Sandra Dykstra on August 9, 1997 aboard the Lac Du Saint Sacrement on Lake George, NY.

Fred was a proud veteran, member of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed traveling for work or pleasure and always enjoyed vacationing with his wife and his beloved mother Constance. Fred cherished the time spent with his son Todd, Todd’s wife Sandra, and his grandchildren Emma, Maya, Alina and Luca.

Among his survivors are his wife, Sandra Dykstra-Sayyeau, Champlain, NY; three sons Robert, Todd and Michael, Florida; two sisters and their husbands, Patricia M. and Robert M. Wilder, Chaumont, NY and Robin C. and Thomas Deierlein, Sackets Harbor, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son Shawn Sayyeau, a brother, James Sayyeau and his best friend, Michael Gregory.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A memorial service will immediately follow on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will follow in the N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

