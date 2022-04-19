Lake Ontario water levels expected to be average or below this summer

LAKE ONTARIO, New York (WWNY) - It’s looking like the water level on Lake Ontario will be about average or below as we head through the summer.

The group that manages water levels is looking at its six-month projection.

If we have usual summer weather, officials believe water levels should be average around the beginning of July but could fall below average after that.

What’s not expected is a season of record-flooding like we saw back in 2017 and 2019.

The current level on the lake is nearly a foot higher than average.

