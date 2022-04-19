Linda Trimm, 73, of Edwards

Linda Trimm, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Linda Trimm, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Linda was born on June 1, 1948 in Pierrepont to the late Ivan and Grace (Blackmer) Gollinger. She graduated from Knox Memorial High School in 1968.

On July 13, 1968, she married Henry H. Trimm at the Russell United Methodist Church. Henry passed away on February 14, 2019. Linda loved being with her family and was selfless in her giving. She also loved listening to music, playing cards, and watching the birds, especially cardinals.

Surviving are four daughters, Amy Trimm of Massena, Dawn Carlin of Edwards, Laura and Patrick Carlin of Hermon and Leslie and Kenneth Carlin of Edwards, brothers, Rex (Barb) Gollinger and Richard “Dick” Gollinger, and a sister, Elaine Davis. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Trimm, brothers, Donald, Bruce, and William “Bob” Gollinger, and sisters, Leona Laird, Marian Porter, and Betty Hoyt.

