Mask mandates vary for north county’s public transportation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are you required to wear a mask or not when it comes to public transportation in the north country? It depends.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.

However, the ruling has created confusion.

Airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services have the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city, county and mode of transportation.

For example, CitiBus in Watertown announced Tuesday it will no longer require people to wear masks. However, it recommends mask-wearing.

Meanwhile, the mask mandate continues for people using Lewis County Public Transportation. County Administrator Ryan Piche said Tuesday that the transportation is state-funded and Albany requires passengers to wear masks. He added that if the county has the authority to lift the mandate, it will.

St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also still requiring people to wear masks.

The Watertown International Airport said in a Facebook post that masks are no longer required inside the terminal, and all airlines operating at the airport have suspended their mask requirement for boarding an aircraft on a domestic flight.

The post goes on to say that “the lifting of the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) mandate applies to U.S. airports. However airlines, airports and destinations may have additional COVID-19 regulations and protocols. Any passengers traveling should contact their airline and destination for requirements specific to their trip.”

A worker at the Ogdensburg International Airport said signs requiring masks remain in place. 7 News was unable to reach the head of the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority, which operates the airport, to see if the mask mandate remains in place.

Ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

