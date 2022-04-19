Advertisement

Mask mandates vary for north county’s public transportation

Mask Ruling
Mask Ruling(MGN / pxhere)
By Diane Rutherford and Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are you required to wear a mask or not when it comes to public transportation in the north country? It depends.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.

However, the ruling has created confusion.

Airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services have the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city, county and mode of transportation.

For example, CitiBus in Watertown announced Tuesday it will no longer require people to wear masks. However, it recommends mask-wearing.

Meanwhile, the mask mandate continues for people using Lewis County Public Transportation. County Administrator Ryan Piche said Tuesday that the transportation is state-funded and Albany requires passengers to wear masks. He added that if the county has the authority to lift the mandate, it will.

St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also still requiring people to wear masks.

The Watertown International Airport said in a Facebook post that masks are no longer required inside the terminal, and all airlines operating at the airport have suspended their mask requirement for boarding an aircraft on a domestic flight.

The post goes on to say that “the lifting of the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) mandate applies to U.S. airports. However airlines, airports and destinations may have additional COVID-19 regulations and protocols. Any passengers traveling should contact their airline and destination for requirements specific to their trip.”

A worker at the Ogdensburg International Airport said signs requiring masks remain in place. 7 News was unable to reach the head of the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority, which operates the airport, to see if the mask mandate remains in place.

Ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena

Latest News

Lake Ontario from the Chaumont area
Lake Ontario water levels expected to be average or below this summer
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tri-county jobless rates decrease, employers still facing challenges
Savanna Ostrom
Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teen