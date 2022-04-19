Reality TV champion, wife open pizza shop with a mission

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Army veteran, reality TV champion, and now pizza shop owner. We meet the owners of Myer’s Pizza in Adams.

“We have always felt very strongly that someday, not just that we wanted to, but that we would own something of our own,” said Robbie and Jamie Myers.

“We have seven beautiful children, a very large family. So there was always reasons why it could wait until later,” said Jamie.

But the duo decided they didn’t want to wait anymore. The pizzeria opened in February. And the people in the kitchen may surprise you.

Robbie, a retired veteran, was part of the Fort Drum Culinary Arts team and competed in the nation’s largest culinary arts competition.

“It was pretty awesome. It’s kind of what led to diving further and further into learning more about food and getting better with food,” he said.

And he got so good, he won an episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.

Though he’s made it big, he never lost sight of home. The pizzeria is all about community, donating part of its sales to the South Jefferson Class of 2022 and the Rhode Community Center in Adams.

“When you’re in a small community like Adams, everyone knows everyone. Even outside of Adams specifically, there’s all these connections with family and friends. It’s something we felt pretty passionate about. Just giving back,” said Robbie.

The Myers’ motto is unique flavors and community spirit delivered.

