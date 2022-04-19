Robert “Rocky” Steve Francis, III, Infant, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Baby Robert “Rocky” Steve Francis, III, was called back to the Spirit World on Sunday, April 17, 2022 before his family was able to welcome into this world.

He is survived by his parents, Makayla Bigtree and Robert Steve Francis, Jr.; his brother, Rylyn Francis Bigtree; his maternal grandparents, Tee Bigtree and Adam Bigtree (Courtney); his paternal grandparents, Maryann and Rocky Francis; his maternal great grandmother, Dinker Laughing; his paternal great great grandmother, Jean Oakes; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal great grandfather, Tony Laughing; his maternal great grandparents, Raymon and Inez Bigtree; his paternal great grandparents, Harvey and Debbie Oakes and Teddy and Julia Francis.

Friends may call at the home of his grandfather, Adam Bigtree, 357 McGee Road, Lot 1, beginning 5:00 PM Wednesday until the time of his funeral ceremony on Friday 11:00 AM at the home. It is requested that all in attendance to wear face coverings.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

