Advertisement

Robert “Rocky” Steve Francis, III, Infant, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Baby Robert “Rocky” Steve Francis, III, was called back to the Spirit World on Sunday, April 17, 2022 before his family was able to welcome into this world.

He is survived by his parents, Makayla Bigtree and Robert Steve Francis, Jr.; his brother, Rylyn Francis Bigtree; his maternal grandparents, Tee Bigtree and Adam Bigtree (Courtney); his paternal grandparents, Maryann and Rocky Francis; his maternal great grandmother, Dinker Laughing; his paternal great great grandmother, Jean Oakes; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal great grandfather, Tony Laughing; his maternal great grandparents, Raymon and Inez Bigtree; his paternal great grandparents, Harvey and Debbie Oakes and Teddy and Julia Francis.

Friends may call at the home of his grandfather, Adam Bigtree, 357 McGee Road, Lot 1, beginning 5:00 PM Wednesday until the time of his funeral ceremony on Friday 11:00 AM at the home.  It is requested that all in attendance to wear face coverings.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Lake Ontario from the Chaumont area
Lake Ontario water levels expected to be average or below this summer
Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was...
Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73, of Champlain
Candles
Nancy Benson, 78, Watertown
Candles
Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, of Massena
Linda Trimm, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam...
Linda Trimm, 73, of Edwards

Obituaries

Diane J. Montroy, age 57 of Ogdensburg passed away at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse on April 14,...
Diane J. Montroy, 57, of Ogdensburg
Mask Ruling
Mask mandates vary for north county’s public transportation
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tri-county jobless rates decrease, employers still facing challenges
Savanna Ostrom
Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teen