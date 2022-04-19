Advertisement

Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teen

Savanna Ostrom
Savanna Ostrom(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Savanna Ostrom of Black River left home Monday.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white dress with black jeans and white sandals. She’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 315-788-1441.

