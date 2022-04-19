Some Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg neighborhood is under a boil water advisory while DPW crews replace a fire hydrant and valve on William Street.

Officials say that’s what’s causing a lack of pressure, which could allow untreated water and harmful microbes into the water system.

The advisory affects the 200 block of William Street and the 500 and 600 blocks of Lisbon Street.

Once pressure is back up, officials say, it will take two or three days to make sure the water is safe.

