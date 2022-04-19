Tomorrow’s Health: acetaminophen overdoses, weight & cancer, weight & diabetes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Putting labels on acetaminophen -- to list the proper dosing amount or to identify which products contain the medication -- did not help reduce hospital admissions for accidental overdoses.

That’s according to new research from Canada that found overdoses of the common, generally safe, over-the counter pain reliever are responsible for thousands of emergency room visits in the U.S each year.

Weight & endometrial cancer

A new study finds lifelong excess weight nearly doubles a woman’s risk of endometrial cancer.

Researchers in England say two hormones -- testosterone and fasting insulin -- increased the risk.

Weight & diabetes

A new analysis of adults with type two diabetes finds those in the highest weight group who go down to the lowest weight group increase their life expectancy by more than three and a half years.

Doctors say this finding re-enforces the need for people with diabetes to watch their weight.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.