Tri-county jobless rates decrease, employers still facing challenges

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The jobless rate in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties continues to drop.

The New York State Department of Labor released its March unemployment rates Tuesday.

In Jefferson County, the rate decreased by nearly 2 percentage points compared to March 2021. Last year it was 6.7 percent. This year, it’s 4.8 percent.

Lewis County’s jobless rate fell from 7.1 percent last March to 5.2 percent a year later.

St. Lawrence County went from 6.2 percent to 4.4 percent.

Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth said, “Employers have and will continue to have difficulties attracting qualified applicants. There are some trends of retirees finding themselves bored and seeking some part-time work. This could be a trend that hopefully finds its way to the north country to fill in some of those summer jobs that are needed in the area. Many of our seasonal workers are making their way back to work during April and this should be reflective in the April numbers.”

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.9 percent in February to 4.6 percent in March 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.