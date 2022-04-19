Watertown ends its appointment-only policy at city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can once again come and go as they please at Watertown City Hall. The appointment-only policy is no more.

In 2020, the city adopted an appointment-only policy as a precaution during the pandemic.

On Monday night, city council unanimously approved allowing open access again.

“The real purpose for continuing to require appointments was more for security reasons so we can have a little more control over who was coming into the building,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

City hall is on tap for upgrades, which include security enhancements brought up at Monday’s city council meeting

Mayor Jeff Smith asked that a line be added to the resolution up for discussion allowing the city manager the discretion to limit access in certain situations

It comes as the issue of city hall security came to the forefront after a deadly shooting near city hall last April.

“There should be at least discretion allowed to the city manager for security reasons, emergencies to be able to close city hall,” said Smith.

Mix says the city hall security upgrades will help to alleviate some of those concerns.

“If you have ever been to an airport, it’s actually the same thing, you know, you take all of your items out of your pockets, and you send it through that and then you walk through a gateway that buzzes if you got any metal on you,” said Mix.

Mix says city council has already budgeted money for the improvements but the city is waiting to team up with an architect to go over its plans.

